The Connecticut Sun (18-6), on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (12-13).

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-11.5) 160.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-11.5) 159.5 -750 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-11.5) 160.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Minnesota has covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Sun's 23 games have gone over the point total.
  • A total of 13 Lynx games this year have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.