Lynx vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Connecticut Sun (18-6), on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (12-13).
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-11.5)
|160.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-11.5)
|159.5
|-750
|+450
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-11.5)
|160.5
|-800
|+500
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lynx have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Minnesota has covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- So far this season, 14 out of the Sun's 23 games have gone over the point total.
- A total of 13 Lynx games this year have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.