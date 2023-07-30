The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer and his .520 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .258 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Farmer has gotten a hit in 39 of 71 games this year (54.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.5%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Farmer has driven home a run in 17 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (28 of 71), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .252 AVG .266 .331 OBP .307 .374 SLG .436 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 34/8 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings