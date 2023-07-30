After going 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI in his last game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 61 hits, which is best among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .206 with 33 extra-base hits.

Buxton has had a hit in 42 of 83 games this season (50.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.5%).

He has hit a home run in 18.1% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (28.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.5%).

In 44.6% of his games this season (37 of 83), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .216 AVG .194 .279 OBP .313 .506 SLG .351 19 XBH 14 14 HR 3 29 RBI 13 55/13 K/BB 51/22 4 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings