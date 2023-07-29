Ze-Cheng Dou is set to compete at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, with action from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Dou at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Dou has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Dou has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Dou has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Dou has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 46 -4 280 0 15 1 1 $858,607

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this tournament.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Dou will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,262 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was below average, putting him in the 29th percentile of the field.

Dou shot better than 75% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.53.

Dou carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Dou recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Dou's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average (6.4).

At that most recent outing, Dou's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Dou finished the Barracuda Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Dou fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Dou Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.