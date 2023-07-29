Bailey Ober gets the nod for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 139 total home runs.

Minnesota is 13th in baseball with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 22nd in the majors with a .236 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 462 (4.4 per game).

The Twins are 21st in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.4 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.174).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Ober (6-4) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ober is trying to record his eighth straight quality start in this game.

Ober will try to go five or more innings for his 17th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Montgomery 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

