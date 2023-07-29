The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will see Trey Mullinax in the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Mullinax at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Trey Mullinax Insights

Mullinax has finished under par three times and posted four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Mullinax has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -4 281 0 11 2 3 $2.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 80 yards longer than the average course Mullinax has played in the past year (7,351 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Mullinax's Last Time Out

Mullinax finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was below average, putting him in the 31st percentile of the field.

Mullinax shot better than 75% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Mullinax failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Mullinax carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

Mullinax had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that last competition, Mullinax's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.1).

Mullinax ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Mullinax finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Mullinax Odds to Win: +25000

