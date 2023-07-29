The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will see Trevor Werbylo in the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Werbylo at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Werbylo has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Werbylo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Werbylo finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Werbylo finished 55th in his only finish over his last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 51 -3 283 0 12 0 0 $274,285

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Werbylo will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,309 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of the field.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship placed him in the 37th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Werbylo was better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Werbylo carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Werbylo had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Werbylo's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average (6.4).

In that last competition, Werbylo's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Werbylo ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.3.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Werbylo recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Werbylo Odds to Win: +100000

