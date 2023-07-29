In the semifinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Saturday, Stan Wawrinka (ranked No. 72) faces Lorenzo Sonego (No. 43).

In this Semifinal matchup against Sonego (+100), Wawrinka is the favorite with -125 odds.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

  • Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
  • Round: Semifinals
  • Date: Saturday, July 29
  • Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
  • Location: Umag, Croatia
  • Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 55.6% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Lorenzo Sonego
-125 Odds to Win Match +100
+350 Odds to Win Tournament +500
55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0%
22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7%
51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Stan Wawrinka vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

  • Wawrinka is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 59-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena in Friday's quarterfinals.
  • Sonego advanced to the semifinals by taking down No. 104-ranked Jaume Munar 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.
  • Wawrinka has played 27.3 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
  • On clay, Wawrinka has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 28.7 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.7% of games.
  • Sonego has averaged 25.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.8% of the games.
  • Sonego has averaged 27.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 13 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.
  • Wawrinka and Sonego have not played each other since 2015.

