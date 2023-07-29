The field for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota features Sean O'Hair. The par-71 course spans 7,431 yards and the purse is $7,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on O'Hair at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sean O'Hair Insights

O'Hair has finished better than par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, O'Hair has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

O'Hair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 39 -5 281 0 6 0 0 $297,557

3M Open Insights and Stats

O'Hair fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

O'Hair will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,329 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

O'Hair's Last Time Out

O'Hair shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, O'Hair shot better than just 6% of the competitors (averaging 5 strokes).

O'Hair recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, O'Hair carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

O'Hair's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent tournament, O'Hair had a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

O'Hair finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, O'Hair had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards O'Hair Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

