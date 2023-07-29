Scott Harrington is ready for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities (par-71) in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30. The purse is $7,800,000.00.

Harrington has finished under par six times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Harrington has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Harrington finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Harrington has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 42 -6 281 0 8 0 0 $219,310

Harrington didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in either of his last two trips to this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Harrington has played i the last year (7,309 yards) is 122 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Harrington finished in the fourth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which landed him in the 29th percentile of the field.

Harrington shot better than only 15% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Harrington fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Harrington carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Harrington had fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last outing, Harrington's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Harrington finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Harrington fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

