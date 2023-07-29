Ryan Moore will compete in the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Moore at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Moore Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Moore has shot below par on nine occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Moore has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -10 275 0 8 0 1 $613,177

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Moore's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 12th.

Moore has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 159 yards longer than the average course Moore has played in the past year (7,272 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging par to finish in the 59th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which landed him in the 29th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Moore shot better than just 3% of the field (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Moore failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Moore did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Moore's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, Moore's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Moore ended the Barracuda Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Moore fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Moore Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

