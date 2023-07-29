Ryan Armour will be among those playing the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Armour at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Ryan Armour Insights

Armour has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Armour has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Armour has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

In his past five events, Armour has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 43 -6 279 0 12 0 0 $507,369

3M Open Insights and Stats

Armour has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

Armour made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

The par-71 course measures 7,431 yards this week, 414 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Armour has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,285 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

He finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

Armour shot better than 41% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.50.

Armour shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Armour recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Armour carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 5.2 on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that last outing, Armour's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.9).

Armour finished the Barbasol Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Armour underperformed compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

