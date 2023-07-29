Russell Knox will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30, aiming to conquer the par-71, 7,431-yard course with $7,800,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Russell Knox Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Knox has shot better than par on 17 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In his past five events, Knox has had an average finish of 47th.

Knox has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Knox has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 45 -6 279 0 19 0 0 $599,342

3M Open Insights and Stats

Knox failed to make the cut in his last two trips to this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Knox has played i the last year (7,243 yards) is 188 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Knox was better than just 27% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Knox fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Knox carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Knox's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, Knox had a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Knox ended the Barracuda Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Knox carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Knox Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

