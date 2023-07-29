The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Robert Streb. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Streb at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robert Streb Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Streb has scored under par 13 times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Streb's average finish has been 46th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Streb has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 45 -8 275 0 8 0 0 $217,120

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Streb's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 23rd.

Streb made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Streb has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,257 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Streb was better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Streb shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Streb did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Streb's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Streb's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Streb ended the Barracuda Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Streb had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Streb Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.