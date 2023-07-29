Robby Shelton will be among those playing the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Shelton at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Robby Shelton Insights

Shelton has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Shelton has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Shelton has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Shelton finished 70th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -7 278 0 15 0 2 $1.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Shelton's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been third.

Shelton has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Shelton has played in the past year has been 164 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton finished in the 52nd percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of par.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 10th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Shelton shot better than just 4% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Shelton fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Shelton carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Shelton carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 4.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At that most recent outing, Shelton posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Shelton ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 3.6.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Shelton underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

