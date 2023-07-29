From July 27-30, Paul Haley will take to the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota to play in the 2023 3M Open. It's a par-71 that spans 7,431 yards, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Haley at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Haley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five appearances, Haley finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Haley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 45 -4 282 0 11 1 1 $356,093

3M Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's event.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Haley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,305 yards, 126 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Haley was better than just 15% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Haley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Haley recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Haley had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last competition, Haley had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Haley finished the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Haley carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Haley Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

