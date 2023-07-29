Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .229 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this season (39 of 75), with multiple hits 18 times (24.0%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (18.7%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has an RBI in 24 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.246
|AVG
|.214
|.305
|OBP
|.279
|.415
|SLG
|.443
|10
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|9
|18
|RBI
|20
|30/10
|K/BB
|32/11
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles (1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.10), 46th in WHIP (1.282), and 59th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
