Mackenzie Hughes is in the field from July 27-30 in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking on a par-71, 7,431-yard course.

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Hughes has finished under par three times and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Hughes has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Hughes finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Hughes finished 49th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 33 -5 280 1 12 1 1 $2.4M

3M Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Hughes has played in the past year has been 133 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 2.9 strokes to finish in the 77th percentile of the field.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 28th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Hughes was better than 39% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.64.

Hughes fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hughes did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Hughes' two birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the field average of 4.9.

In that most recent outing, Hughes carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Hughes finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hughes fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

Hughes Odds to Win: +12500

