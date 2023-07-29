From July 27-30, Kyle Westmoreland will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota to compete in the 2023 3M Open. It's a par-71 that spans 7,431 yards, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Westmoreland has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Westmoreland has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Westmoreland's average finish has been 63rd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 46 -3 283 0 7 0 0 $239,479

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Westmoreland has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,295 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship placed him in the 39th percentile.

Westmoreland was better than 50% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Westmoreland recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Westmoreland recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Westmoreland's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Westmoreland's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Westmoreland ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.3.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Westmoreland recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Westmoreland Odds to Win: +100000

