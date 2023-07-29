Justin Lower will compete at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, taking place from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Lower at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Justin Lower Insights

Lower has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 16 rounds played.

Lower has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Lower has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Lower has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 38 -7 278 0 16 1 3 $1.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Lower has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,295 yards, 136 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower finished in the 59th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship placed him in the 53rd percentile.

Lower shot better than only 15% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Lower recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Lower recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Lower's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last outing, Lower's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Lower ended the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Lower fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Lower Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.