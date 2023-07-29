From July 27-30, Jonathan Byrd will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota to play in the 2023 3M Open. It's a par-71 that spans 7,431 yards, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 on the line.

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Byrd has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Byrd has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Byrd has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Byrd has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 40 -8 278 0 7 0 0 $336,626

3M Open Insights and Stats

Byrd has an average finishing position of 46th in his past three appearances at this event.

Byrd made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Byrd has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,285 yards, 146 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which landed him in the 31st percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Byrd was better than just 18% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Byrd carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Byrd did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Byrd carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.2 on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that last tournament, Byrd's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.9).

Byrd finished the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Byrd recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

