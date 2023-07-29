Henrik Norlander will compete at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open, taking place from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Norlander at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Henrik Norlander Insights

Norlander has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Norlander has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Norlander's average finish has been 60th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Norlander has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -7 279 0 14 0 0 $596,483

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Norlander has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Norlander has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Norlander has played i the last year (7,310 yards) is 121 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging par to finish in the 59th percentile of competitors.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 53rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Norlander shot better than 50% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Norlander carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Norlander recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Norlander's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent tournament, Norlander's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Norlander finished the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Norlander finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Norlander Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.