The field for the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities will include Harry Higgs. The event is from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Higgs at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Harry Higgs Insights

Higgs has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Higgs has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Higgs has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Higgs has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -9 278 0 12 0 1 $697,169

3M Open Insights and Stats

Higgs failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in any of his most recent three trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

Higgs will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,287 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs was in the 97th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Higgs was better than 50% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Higgs recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Higgs did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Higgs' two birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Higgs' performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Higgs finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Higgs finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Higgs Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

