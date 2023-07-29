The 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30 will feature Harrison Endycott in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Endycott at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Harrison Endycott Insights

Endycott has finished better than par nine times and posted nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Endycott has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Endycott has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Endycott has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 41 -6 279 0 11 0 1 $750,820

3M Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Endycott has played i the last year (7,283 yards) is 148 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Endycott was better than just 29% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Endycott shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Endycott carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Endycott's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Endycott's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Endycott finished the Barracuda Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Endycott finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

