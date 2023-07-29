Dylan Frittelli will play at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, taking place from July 27-30.

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Over his last eight rounds, Frittelli has finished better than par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Frittelli has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 29 -6 278 0 7 0 0 $797,370

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Frittelli's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 32nd.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Frittelli has played in the past year has been 132 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was poor, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Frittelli was better than just 15% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Frittelli fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Frittelli had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Frittelli's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent outing, Frittelli's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Frittelli ended the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Frittelli carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

