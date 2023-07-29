The field for the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities includes David Lipsky. The competition is from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Lipsky at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

David Lipsky Insights

Lipsky has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Lipsky has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Lipsky's average finish has been 45th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five appearances, Lipsky has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -5 278 0 16 1 2 $1.4M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this tournament.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Lipsky will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,262 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Lipsky was better than only 29% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Lipsky carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Lipsky had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Lipsky's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that last competition, Lipsky's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Lipsky finished the Barracuda Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Lipsky fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Lipsky Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

