Cheng Tsung Pan is ready to play in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking place from July 27-30.

Cheng Tsung Pan Insights

Pan has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 14 rounds.

Pan has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Pan has finished in the top five twice.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Pan has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 42 -7 278 0 6 2 2 $1M

3M Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Pan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,199 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Pan's Last Time Out

Pan shot poorly on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the 45th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Pan shot better than just 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Pan did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Pan recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Pan's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.9).

In that most recent outing, Pan posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Pan finished the Genesis Scottish Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Pan had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

