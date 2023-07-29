The 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30 will feature Carson Young in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 on offer.

Carson Young Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished better than par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Young has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Young has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -8 277 0 13 1 1 $1.3M

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Young has played in the past year has been 146 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

Young shot better than 88% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Young recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Young had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Young's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent outing, Young posted a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Young ended the Barracuda Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Young finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Young Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

