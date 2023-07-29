Held from July 27-30, Carl Yuan is set to play in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Looking to wager on Yuan at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Carl Yuan Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Yuan has shot below par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Yuan has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Yuan has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Yuan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 35 -7 277 0 8 0 0 $501,320

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Yuan has played in the past year has been 138 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

Yuan shot better than 44% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Yuan fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Yuan carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Yuan's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent tournament, Yuan's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Yuan ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Yuan finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.