The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Cameron Percy. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Percy at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Percy Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Percy has shot below par on eight occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Percy has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five appearances, Percy has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 32 -6 279 0 9 0 1 $698,933

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Percy has had an average finishing position of 30th.

Percy has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Percy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,296 yards, 135 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Percy's Last Time Out

Percy was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 48th percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

Percy was better than 95% of the competitors at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.50.

Percy carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Percy carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Percy's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.2.

In that last competition, Percy's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.9).

Percy finished the Barbasol Championship registering a birdie or better on 14 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Percy finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Percy Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.