Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 58 hits, batting .198 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- In 50.0% of his 82 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 82), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (28.0%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.216
|AVG
|.176
|.279
|OBP
|.295
|.506
|SLG
|.313
|19
|XBH
|11
|14
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|11
|55/13
|K/BB
|51/22
|4
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.10 ERA ranks 64th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
