The field for the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities will include Brian Stuard. The event runs from July 27-30.

Brian Stuard Insights

Stuard has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Stuard has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Stuard has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Stuard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 47 -6 279 0 8 0 0 $275,578

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Stuard's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been sixth.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Stuard has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,301 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Stuard's Last Time Out

Stuard shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of the field.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was below average, putting him in the fourth percentile of the field.

Stuard was better than only 4% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Stuard failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the field averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Stuard carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Stuard's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Stuard posted a bogey or worse on seven of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Stuard finished the Barracuda Championship without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Stuard carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Stuard Odds to Win: +100000

