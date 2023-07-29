Ben Taylor is ready to play in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking place from July 27-30.

Ben Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Taylor has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Taylor hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 73rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 36 -5 278 0 13 3 4 $1.8M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Taylor failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in either of his two most recent trips to this event.

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Taylor has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,266 yards, 165 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor finished in the 43rd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the 20th percentile among all competitors.

Taylor was better than 39% of the golfers at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Taylor recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Taylor had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Taylor's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.9.

In that last competition, Taylor posted a bogey or worse on 12 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Taylor ended the Genesis Scottish Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Taylor had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

