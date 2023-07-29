Andrew Novak is in the field from July 27-30 in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking on a par-71, 7,431-yard course.

Andrew Novak Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Novak has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Novak's average finish has been 38th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Novak has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 34 -6 279 0 15 0 2 $1M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Novak has played in the past year has been 153 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was in the 30th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 68th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Novak shot better than 50% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Novak shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Novak had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Novak's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last competition, Novak's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Novak ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Novak carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

