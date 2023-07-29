Allisen Corpuz will take to the course at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France to compete in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship from July 27-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,527 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Corpuz at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Corpuz has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Corpuz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Corpuz has finished first once and has two top-five finishes in her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Corpuz has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average four times.

Corpuz has finished in the top five in each of her past two tournaments.

Corpuz has made the cut in six tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -6 274 1 20 6 6 $3.1M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,527 yards, Evian Resort Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,017 yards .

Golfers at Evian Resort Golf Club have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Corpuz has played in the past year has been 41 yards longer than the 6,527 yards Evian Resort Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz was in the 95th percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which was strong enough to land her in the 96th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Corpuz shot better than 79% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Corpuz fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Corpuz did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.6).

Corpuz carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

In that last outing, Corpuz had a bogey or worse on one of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.8).

Corpuz finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Corpuz carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Corpuz Odds to Win: +3500

