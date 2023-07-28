Bobby Witt Jr. and Carlos Correa are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins square off at Kauffman Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-4) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 22 6.0 7 2 2 4 1 at Mariners Jul. 17 5.2 5 5 5 5 4 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 6.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 2 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Braves Jun. 26 6.2 7 3 3 5 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 82 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He has a .228/.304/.401 slash line so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 2-for-2 0 0 1 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI (57 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .195/.284/.418 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 103 hits with 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.290/.437 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI (88 total hits).

He's slashing .249/.288/.438 on the year.

Perez enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 at Guardians Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Yankees Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

