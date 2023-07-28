Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (54-50) and Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (29-75) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, July 28 at Kauffman Stadium. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +140. A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.07 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (6-8, 5.55 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 41, or 62.1%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 14-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (60.9% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (28.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won 13 of 52 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Max Kepler 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+115) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

