Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins will try to out-hit Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 139 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .413.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (457 total runs).

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.173).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Gray has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Montgomery

