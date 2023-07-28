As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 133-ranked Facundo Bagnis and No. 215 Maximilian Neuchrist will be going head-to-head at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Generali Open Info

Tournament: Generali Open

Generali Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 29

July 29 TV Channel:

Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Kilian Feldbausch vs. Ivan Gakhov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Gakhov (-400) Feldbausch (+270) Joel Josef Schwarzler vs. Dennis Novak Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Novak (-650) Schwarzler (+375) Thiago Monteiro vs. Lukas Rosol Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Monteiro (-800) Rosol (+450) Facundo Bagnis vs. Maximilian Neuchrist Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Bagnis (-350) Neuchrist (+230) Guido Andreozzi vs. Jesper de Jong Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET de Jong (-175) Andreozzi (+130) Federico Coria vs. Lukas Neumayer Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Coria (-250) Neumayer (+185) Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Francesco Maestrelli Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Cerundolo (-175) Maestrelli (+130) Lucas Miedler vs. Hamad Medjedovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:00 AM ET Medjedovic (-550) Miedler (+340)

