On Friday, Alex Kirilloff (.738 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (42 of 67), with multiple hits 16 times (23.9%).

In 10.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has driven home a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (26.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .241 AVG .311 .325 OBP .403 .411 SLG .500 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 32/13 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings