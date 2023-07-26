Willi Castro -- hitting .229 with a double, two triples, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Mariners.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .243.

Castro has gotten a hit in 40 of 74 games this season (54.1%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (18.9%).

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season (28 of 74), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .231 AVG .254 .331 OBP .314 .404 SLG .341 11 XBH 6 3 HR 2 13 RBI 9 29/12 K/BB 38/7 12 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings