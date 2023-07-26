The Washington Mystics (12-10) and Napheesa Collier's Minnesota Lynx (10-13) hit the court at Target Center on Wednesday, July 26, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

In Minnesota's last game, it lost to Las Vegas 98-81. The Lynx were led by Diamond Miller, who finished with 17 points, and Collier, with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Led by Natasha Cloud with 23 points, nine assists, three steals and two blocks last time out, Washington won 84-69 versus Phoenix.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-135 to win)

Lynx (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+110 to win)

Mystics (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-2.5)

Lynx (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx's offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 79.2 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (85.2 points allowed per game).

Minnesota is averaging 34.5 boards per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is allowing 34.8 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

So far this year, the Lynx rank eighth in the league in assists, dishing out 18.7 per game.

With 13.2 turnovers per game, Minnesota ranks sixth in the WNBA. It forces 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

In terms of threes, the Lynx have been inefficient, as they rank third-worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.6 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (31%).

Minnesota has struggled to defend three-pointers this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (9.5) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.2%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Lynx score 0.8 more points per home game on average than on the road (79.5 at home, 78.7 on the road), and are also giving up 2.7 more points per home game compared to road games (86.4 at home, 83.7 on the road).

At home, Minnesota averages 0.4 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (34.3 at home, 34.7 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 2.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 36 on the road).

The Lynx average 1.7 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (19.4 at home, 17.7 on the road). During 2023, Minnesota has committed more turnovers at home than on the road (13.8 turnovers per game at home versus 12.4 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.7 per game at home versus 13.1 on the road).

In 2023 the Lynx average 6.7 made three-pointers at home and 6.5 away, making 31.6% from deep at home compared to 30.2% away.

This year, Minnesota is averaging 8.8 three-pointers allowed at home and 10.3 on the road (while conceding 35.7% shooting from deep in home games compared to 36.8% on the road).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've finished 4-3 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, the Lynx have gone 3-3 (50%).

Minnesota has beaten the spread 10 times in 23 games.

As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, Minnesota has two wins ATS (2-4).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lynx have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

