Kyle Farmer and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .250.

In 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%) Farmer has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).

He has homered in six games this year (8.7%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (39.1%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .243 AVG .258 .325 OBP .300 .369 SLG .430 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 10 RBI 12 33/8 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings