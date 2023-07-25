The Minnesota Twins (54-48) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Seattle Mariners (50-50) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-6) to the mound, while George Kirby (9-8) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Twins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.23 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins' Lopez (5-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 20 games.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Pablo Lopez vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 23rd in the league (.391) and 117 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Mariners one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in five innings.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.23 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .249 batting average against him.

Kirby has recorded 15 quality starts this season.

Kirby will look to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).

In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 13th, 1.045 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.

George Kirby vs. Twins

He will take the hill against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 808 total hits (on a .235 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .408 (14th in the league) with 133 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

In seven innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Kirby has a 0 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .167.

