How to Watch the Twins vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
George Kirby gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Target Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 133 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 14th in baseball with a .408 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (443 total).
- The Twins are 20th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.69 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins average baseball's lowest WHIP (1.166).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Lopez heads into this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Lopez is aiming for his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
|7/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jack Flaherty
