The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Target Field.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mariners have +100 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 64.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (41-23).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Minnesota has a 39-22 record (winning 63.9% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Minnesota has played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-49-6).

The Twins have gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-22 24-26 26-21 28-26 43-36 11-11

