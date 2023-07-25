The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach has five doubles, three triples, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .213.

In 54.2% of his 48 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.6% of his games this year, Larnach has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 28 .246 AVG .189 .364 OBP .272 .431 SLG .378 7 XBH 7 2 HR 4 13 RBI 19 24/12 K/BB 39/11 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings