The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.320 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while batting .172.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 31 of 78 games this season (39.7%), including six multi-hit games (7.7%).

He has homered in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.0%).

In 34.6% of his games this season (27 of 78), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .178 AVG .167 .290 OBP .291 .393 SLG .500 12 XBH 14 5 HR 12 12 RBI 19 51/16 K/BB 56/19 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings