On Tuesday, Carlos Correa (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.307), slugging percentage (.406) and OPS (.713) this season.

In 59 of 89 games this season (66.3%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (32.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.0% of his games this year (32 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .236 AVG .228 .311 OBP .303 .391 SLG .418 15 XBH 20 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 40/18 K/BB 49/19 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings