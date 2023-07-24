The Minnesota Twins (53-48) will look to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Seattle Mariners (50-49) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (6-7) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Twins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.10 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.12 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (2-5) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 35-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 5.10 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Maeda has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Kenta Maeda vs. Mariners

The Mariners have scored 443 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .231 for the campaign with 115 home runs, 15th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Mariners to go 3-for-21 with a home run and two RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (6-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing batters have a .214 batting average against him.

Castillo heads into the matchup with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo is aiming for his 21st straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.12), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Luis Castillo vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.409) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (133) in all of MLB. They have a collective .235 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 800 total hits and 19th in MLB action scoring 439 runs.

Castillo has thrown six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out 11 against the Twins this season.

